Dave Meltzer says WWE traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel under the current security conditions would be a “bad idea.” He also believes TKO faces pressure to preserve its broader relationship with Saudi Arabia as the company decides whether the November 7 show can proceed in Riyadh.

WWE continued promoting Crown Jewel on Monday’s Raw, and WrestlingHeadlines reported that the company was still advertising the event for its announced location. The U.S. State Department’s October 12 advisory places Saudi Arabia at Level 3, “Reconsider travel,” citing risks that include drone and missile attacks, armed conflict and terrorism.

Speaking with Garrett Gonzales on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said a decision on the trip would reach TKO leadership rather than rest solely with WWE’s usual management. He described the choice as difficult while making his own view of the travel risk clear.

“They shouldn’t go. We all know that. It’s too dangerous.”

Meltzer said he had read the State Department guidance and pointed to its warning about large gatherings and entertainment venues. His comments were an assessment of the risk, not a report that WWE had canceled or relocated the show.

He also distinguished what he knew about people working behind the scenes from his expectations about the wrestlers. Meltzer said he knew backstage personnel were unhappy and expected talent and their families to have concerns if WWE traveled.

“The backstage people, I know, aren’t happy.”

Meltzer interpreted a recent social-media post from Turki Alalshikh about Canelo Alvarez and loyalty during difficult times as a message to Alalshikh’s business partners. He did not report that Alalshikh had ordered WWE to keep Crown Jewel in Riyadh.

“I thought, okay, now they have to go because he just put the pressure on his partners to go.”

In Meltzer’s view, the business stakes extend beyond this Crown Jewel date, given WWE’s Saudi Arabia deal and TKO’s developing boxing business. He expects the company to keep exploring ways to stage the event, but his assessment of the trip itself did not change.

“It’s a bad idea to go.”

WWE has not announced a cancellation, postponement or relocation. The comments came from the October 12 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio; F4W has also published the Crown Jewel discussion as a public clip.