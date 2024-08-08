The Judgment Day has split, ending one of the WWE’s most featured factions.

At WWE SummerSlam Dominik Mysterio turned his back on Rhea Ripley and cost her the women’s world championship after aligning with Liv Morgan. Later in the show, Finn Balor screwed Damian Priest, interfering in the latter’s matchup and costing him the world championship against GUNTHER. Priest and Ripley have remained strong allies, and look to destroy the remaining members of Judgment Day, who now feature Morgan and Carlito.

However, the split at SummerSlam didn’t come without some goodbye blues. WRKD Wrestling reports that several members of Judgment Day were overly emotional and sentimental backstage knowing that the group was going to be broken up. However, WWE management was incredibly happy with how all of the angles played out at SummerSlam, and heavily praised all members of the group for setting up some hot stories at the summer’s end.