The pro wrestling world has lost another one.

Reports surfaces on Wednesday from the Cauliflower Alley Club that Memphis Wrestling legend Phil Hickerson has died at the age of 79 years old.

CAC issued the following statement regarding the news:

“The wrestling world has lost one of its true tough men. Today we say goodbye to Phil Hickerson, who has passed away at the age of 79. Our condolences to family, friends and fans around the world. Rest easy, sir… and thank you for the memories.”

Phil Hickerson was inducted into the Memphis Wrestling Hall Of Fame back in 1995.