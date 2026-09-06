Memphis wrestling legend Bill Dundee has passed away at the age of 82.

The unfortunate news was announced by Dundee’s son, Jamie, in a post shared via Facebook on Sunday.

“With a heavy heart ot hurts me to have to say this …At 330 this morning the SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE has passed away,” he wrote. “I love you Dad I’ll catch you on the OTHERSIDE……..”

Jamie followed up with another message paying tribute to his father.

“REST IN PIECE SUPERSTAR …Love Bill’s Boy Jamie Caird (pimpsker),” he added.

Back in 2023, Jamie revealed during an appearance on Dutch Mantell’s podcast that his father had been battling stage-three dementia.

Known throughout the wrestling world as “Superstar” Bill Dundee, the longtime veteran became one of the most recognizable and influential performers in the history of Memphis wrestling.

Dundee was particularly well-known for his lengthy history with fellow Memphis icon Jerry “The King” Lawler. Over the years, the two worked both as bitter rivals and tag-team partners, becoming central figures during the territory’s most memorable years.

Dundee’s contributions to the Memphis wrestling scene were formally recognized in 2017 when he was inducted into the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame as part of that year’s class.

We extend our condolences to the family, friends and fans of “Superstar” Bill Dundee.