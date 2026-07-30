A major title opportunity will be up for grabs at AEW All In 2026.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on July 29 from the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan, AEW announced that a Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match will take place at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium.

The winner of the bout will earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

The championship will be on the line later that night when reigning champion Kenny Omega defends the title against 2026 Owen Hart Cup winner Will Ospreay in one of the event’s featured matches.

AEW All In 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, August 30, 2026, from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live results coverage of the show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 7/29/26.