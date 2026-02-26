The lineup for Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Heading into the WWE Elimination Chamber “go-home” episode on Friday evening at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, WWE has announced a new segment featuring all of the participants scheduled for the stacked Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

From WWE.com:

SmackDown preview, Feb. 27, 2026: Men’s Elimination Chamber Match participants meet on SmackDown One night before battling inside the Elimination Chamber for the opportunity to challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, LA Knight and Trick Williams will stand in the ring together on SmackDown. Don’t miss SmackDown, live this Friday at 8ET/7CT on USA.

Also advertised for the final show before Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois is Rhiyo team Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. The Irresistible Forces duo of Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, Oba Femi vs. The Miz, Solo Sikoa vs. Uncle Howdy, as well as Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae.

