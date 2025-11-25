The WWE Survivor Series: WarGames “go-home show” for the red brand has come-and-gone.

During it, the main event saw Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre join forces to take on The Usos duo of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in the Men’s WarGames Advantage Match, to see which team will get the extra-man advantage heading into Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

When all was said-and-done, it was Logan Paul who scored a roll-up to give his team the victory, as several additional members of both WarGames teams not involved in the match began to brawl all around the ringside area.

Once the match wrapped up, Roman Reigns came out to help his team. As it looked like the show was going to wrap up, with the credits flashing on the screen as Reigns and his teammates stood tall, Brock Lesnar’s entrance tune hit to make things a little more interesting.

“The Beast Incarnate” would emerge to an enormous crowd reaction, accompanied by “The Oracle” of The Vision, WWE Hall of Fame legend Paul Heyman.

The two made their way to the ring as the sustained roar from the jam-packed crowd inside the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. continued to grow. Lesnar’s teammates joined him on the ring apron, and upon entering the ring, they were met with the respective fists from everyone on the opposing team, ending the show in an ongoing brawl.

Also announced during the November 24 episode of WWE Raw in OKC was a big WWE World Tag-Team Championship match for next week’s WWE Raw on December 1, with AJ Styles and Dragon Lee scheduled to defend the gold against former champions The New Day.

