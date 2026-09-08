Mercedes Martinez is seeking help with the cost of surgery and rehabilitation after tearing the ACL in her right knee. She shared a GoFundMe campaign on September 7 with a \$25,000 target.

In her fundraising statement, Martinez says she is currently uninsured and must pay for surgery before it can be scheduled. Donations will also help cover medication, physical therapy and bills while she cannot work.

Wrestling Headlines previously reported her August 27 announcement that the injury had ended her farewell tour.

Martinez also outlined how she hopes to remain involved in wrestling after recovering.

“I hope that once I’m healed, I can continue to be part of this business in a non-in-ring capacity.”

If you use any portion of the quote from this article, please credit Mercedes Martinez’s GoFundMe statement.