Mercedes Martinez’s in-ring career has come to an abrupt end due to a serious knee injury.

The 45-year-old wrestling veteran announced Thursday that she suffered a torn ACL during her August 15 match against Allie Katch. Martinez will require surgery, although a date for the procedure has yet to be determined.

Martinez addressed the injury in a video posted to social media, acknowledging that while a torn ACL does not necessarily end every wrestler’s career, she has accepted that it will bring hers to a close. An emotional Martinez admitted she was heartbroken to say that her time competing inside the ring is over.

In a message accompanying the video, Martinez confirmed that her “Last Run Tour” has officially ended, but made it clear she isn’t walking away from professional wrestling altogether.

“Just the in-ring portion,” Martinez wrote.

Martinez announced in January that she would embark on one final tour after 25 years in professional wrestling. She estimated that she had completed roughly three-quarters of the tour before suffering the injury earlier this month.

A native of Connecticut, Martinez began her career in 2001 and went on to become one of the most respected veterans of her generation. Her career included runs with WWE, AEW and Ring of Honor, as well as an extensive body of work throughout the independent wrestling scene.

Martinez is a former ROH Women’s World Champion and also captured championships in SHIMMER, SHINE and numerous independent promotions during her 25-year career.