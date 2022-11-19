Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured women’s division stars Athena and Madison Rayne wrestling in singles-action against one another, with the Fallen Goddess picking up the win in a short but competitive matchup.

However, Athena would continue attacking the former five-time IMPACT Knockouts champion as soon as the match was over, and even struck beloved official Aubrey Edwards, who tried to stop the assault from happening.

This brought out current ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez, making her first appearance on television since the summertime after being sidelined with injury. Martinez confronted Athena, but Athena quickly left.

This is not Martinez’s official return, as she competed on the November 16th taping of Dark: Elevation. This confrontation will most-likely lead to a ROH Women’s Title match between the two, but it is not yet confirmed when it will take place.