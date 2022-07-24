Tonight’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Lowell Massachusetts featured Mercedes Martinez defending the women’s championship against number one contender, Serena Deeb.
The bout was a very competitive back and forth affair that saw several close submission finishes, but in the end Martinez would capture the Professor in her signature Dragon Sleeper and retained the women’s title. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Mercedes Martinez just tosses the challenger!
Deeb putting the champion in a troublesome position!
Deeb bites her way out of the stretch!
Brass City Sleeper is locked in by the champion Mercedes Martinez!
#AndStill!!! #ROH Women's World Champion @RealMMartinez retains her championship after that absolute war!
Full results to tonight’s Death Before Dishonor can be found here.