Mercedes Martinez may have been stunned or knocked out during this week’s WWE NXT episode.

Tonight’s show saw Xia Li and Boa of Tian Sha defeat Martinez and Jake Atlas in mixed tag team action. The finish came after Li delivered a roundhouse to the side of Mercedes’ head. The referee then checked on Martinez and ended the match via referee stoppage.

This was not confirmed by WWE or the announcers, but there was speculation on Martinez possibly being knocked out by Li’s kick.

Martinez has not commented on her status as of this writing.

You can see video of Li’s kick below, along with other shots from the match. Stay tuned for updates.

Scary moment here. The Black Mass is one hell of a finisher. Again, hope Mercedes is ok. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/guLwQkKgs8 — F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) June 30, 2021

