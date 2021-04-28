During her interview with Daily DDT, Mercedes Martinez spoke on her goals for when she returns to the main roster. Here’s what she had to say:

The name of the game is to get to WrestleMania and win a title there or be a champion on Raw or SmackDown. That’s the ultimate platform. Will it come in a month? Who knows, but that’s the goal to be there. I want to do it as Mercedes Martinez and the badass everyone knows and loves. That’s what my future is. When it happens, I don’t know.

