During her appearance on Bell to Belles, Mercedes Martinez spoke on why she was only a member of Retribution for a short period of time. Here’s what she had to say:

To be honest, the RETRIBUTION pitch was not pitched to me. Well, if we want to get real because I’m a straight shooter, I always have been and I don’t like to beat around the bush here. It was a concept of maybe they wanted me on as part of RETRIBUTION. It was, you know how everyone was kind of going in, they had all the extras when there was a big mob of everyone under hoods. That whole big thing when they finally were trying to figure out the core group. I was still fresh off the storyline with Rhea Ripley. You know, we just came off the cage match. I said I can’t do anything with RETRIBUTION because I don’t know anything about it. I don’t know what the concept is. I want more information was my deal. I wanted to make sure that if I was going to be part of this stable, I want to make sure morally that this is something that I want to be behind. Is it going to affect me in my career? Is this going to affect my legacy? Is it going to affect my personal life morally?

I just made it to WWE, like this is your opportunity to be on the main roster, but is it the right opportunity to be on the main roster was a question that was in the back of my head. It was like a lot of people say, ‘Take it, take it. take it,’ you know? I really spoke to so many people on this for advice and suggestions just to try to figure out where I can go. So it was kind of a decision that I made right on the spot because I felt it in my heart that it had to be made right then and there. So when they revealed us as RETRIBUTION, that first time they revealed us on camera on Raw when Mia [Yim] cut her promo, that was pretty much my last day. It was pretty much like, ‘I can’t do this.’