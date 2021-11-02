During her interview with Bell to Belles, Mercedes Martinez spoke on why she thinks it’s important to provide a different physical perspective than other women in the industry. Here’s what she had to say:

Everyone has something, and if they can just look beyond looks and sex appeal and just look at the wrestlers, everyone has got something. Everyone looks– they stick to a cookie-cutter, and not just WWE, every business. Every company: independents, national level, overseas, it doesn’t matter. You have to have that variety because then people can gravitate towards something, like, you know, if you’re sitting in a crowd, not everyone is the same. I’m not going to like what you like, and what I watch on wrestling, you may not like. And what you see in wrestling, I may not like, but we like the product. There’s got to be something for everybody, you’ve got to give them something. I think we still have a long way to go and I think it starts, pretty much, with putting those females in the power positions so we can change the landscape, and change it a little bit more. There’s just so many gaps, whether it’s the quality of wrestling, the timeframes, I think that’s a big issue. They don’t think we can deliver but we can. The ageism– age should never be a factor. If you can go, you can go, and if you can wrestle and you’re not injured, you’re fine.