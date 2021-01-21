During an interview with PWInsider, Mercedes Martinez spoke on what her Royal Rumble debut meant to her. Here’s what she had to say:

Man, I was nervous, excited (laughs). I didn’t know if I should cry. There’s so many emotions before you walk out…man, it definitely was a moment. I remember Shane Helms telling me, “Take in the moment, because this is a moment that you may or may not get again,” and that’s really what I did as soon as I knew that countdown was coming and my music hit, I literally just walked out, soaked up the moment, took my time and then wreaked havoc in the ring before I got thrown out at some point (laughs).