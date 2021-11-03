During her appearance on Bell to Belle, Mercedes Martinez spoke on why she doesn’t believe looks should matter in the wrestling industry, but rather whether or not you can draw money. Here’s what she had to say:

If you have the appeal and the crowd loves you or hates, and you’re bringing in the crowds, and bringing in the money, and, just, it shouldn’t matter. It really shouldn’t matter, like, yeah, I’m 40 years old and about to turn 41, but I can still go with the best of them and put out banger matches. My body feels great, as long as you take care of your body because you know this is your job. If you know this is your job, you treat it as a job. You fuel your body, you work out, you make sure you do what you’ve got to do for that longevity, you know? You take care of yourself, and as long as you do that, you can still go. When you can’t go, your body will tell you, but no company should tell you you cannot go because of your age.