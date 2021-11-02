During her appearance on Bell to Belles, Mercedes Martinez spoke on the misconception that people have about her career being over now that she’s no longer with the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

But what people don’t realize for me, and this is just me and my own personal take, and people can say what they want but I really don’t care, it really comes down to what I want to do and what I worked 20 years for, and that’s for me to be me. Mercedes is a no-nonsense badass persona in the ring and that is where my WWE career is going to end as, still Mercedes Martinez, the no-nonsense badass persona that everyone knows and loves. That’s how we left it. People think that I should have stayed with them, that it was the end of my career. No, it wasn’t the end of my career. There’s other obstacles that came into play for me to be out of WWE, but that definitely was not one of them.