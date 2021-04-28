During her interview with Daily DDT, Mercedes Martinez spoke on why she left Retribution and returned to NXT. Here’s what she had to say:

I have to always put forth what is great for my career now. I can’t look in the future. I don’t know what could happen in the future. I have to take the opportunity and what is best for Mercedes Martinez’s career at this moment. With RETRIBUTION, I took the opportunity but it wasn’t the right opportunity and it didn’t feel right in my heart to be there. With the RETRIBUTION members, I praise them and wish them all the best. They’re doing what they have to do and take the opportunity to kill it. For me, on a personal level, it wasn’t the right opportunity for me. I took it, it felt off, and I wanted something for right now so people can see what Mercedes Martinez can do now. Longevity is the name of the game. With RETRIBUTION, as much as I loved the opportunity and I’m blessed to have it, it wasn’t for me and we all agreed.

Credit: Daily DDT. H/T 411Mania.