Mercedes Martinez has provided an update on her recovery after undergoing surgery earlier this week.

The longtime wrestling veteran announced her retirement from in-ring competition back in August after suffering a torn ACL. A GoFundMe campaign was subsequently launched to help Martinez cover the medical expenses associated with surgery and rehabilitation.

Martinez underwent surgery on October 15 and took to social media the following day to share some encouraging news regarding the procedure.

In addition to having her ACL repaired, doctors also addressed a small MCL tear and discovered arthritis during the operation.

“SURGERY UPDATE,” Martinez wrote on X alongside a video. “ACL fully repaired, small MCL tear fixed, and arthritis found. Today we remove the bandages, clean up, and start at-home rehab!”

The former ROH Women’s World Champion also confirmed that the fundraising campaign successfully covered the entire cost of her surgery, expressing her appreciation to everyone who contributed.

“THANK YOU,” she continued. “GoFundMe covered surgery in full! Forever grateful. Recovery time.”

Martinez will now begin the rehabilitation process following the procedure, with her in-ring career having officially come to an end earlier this year.

To contribute to the Mercedes Martinez GoFundMe campaign, click here.