Mercedes Martinez has provided an update on her upcoming ACL surgery.

Martinez suffered a torn ACL during a match against Allie Katch in August. The injury occurred during Martinez’s retirement tour, which was originally scheduled to run through the end of 2026. Due to the injury, the former ROH Women’s World Champion was forced to retire earlier than planned.

Earlier this month, Martinez launched a GoFundMe to help cover the medical expenses stemming from the injury. More than $9,000 has since been raised, allowing Martinez to cover the required deposit and schedule her ACL surgery for October 15.

“Good news! ACL surgery is 10/15,” Martinez wrote on X today. “Enough to cover deposit, but not quite at full surgery cost.”

Martinez noted that she still has another month to raise enough money to cover the full cost of the procedure. Her fundraiser remains more than $15,000 short of its overall goal, which is also intended to help with rehabilitation expenses following surgery.

“One month to go and to get the surgery fully paid,” she continued. “TY for every donation/share. Truly humbled & grateful. Goal 1: Surgery. Goal 2: Rehab. Please share.”

Martinez, 45, announced earlier this year that 2026 would be her final year as an active wrestler, bringing an in-ring career spanning more than two decades to a close.

Fans can contribute at GoFund.me.