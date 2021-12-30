Last night’s AEW New Year’s Smash program on TNT saw the surprising return of top women’s star Mercedes Martinez, who cost Thunder Rosa a spot in the TBS title tournament finals after smashing her over the head with a weapon at ringside. AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter shortly after that Martinez had officially signed with the promotion.

Today Martinez issued her own statement on her signing. She writes, “The hustle/grind never stops! Blessed, humbled & READY to be UNLEASHED! Thank u @TonyKhan @AEW. To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling. Cheer, boo, hate, love me…but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business.”

As a reminder Martinez debuted for AEW back at the 2019 ALL OUT pay per view. Check out her statement below.