Mercedes Martinez has reportedly been removed from RETRIBUTION.

Martinez had been assigned the “Retaliation” name in the group but now PWInsider reports that she is no longer a member, and is being moved back to the WWE NXT roster from the RAW roster.

There’s no word yet on why Martinez is being moved back to NXT. It should be noted that as of this writing she has no brand logo assigned to her name on the official WWE roster, but that should change soon.

It’s also important to note that a “Reckoning” is still listed as a member of RETRIBUTION in the official WWE Draft Pool. The group is eligible to be drafted together during Monday’s RAW, which will be the final night of the 2020 Draft, and the names listed in the group are Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, and Retaliation. This could be a sign that WWE plans on putting another Superstar behind the Reckoning gimmick.

There was some speculation on the status of Retaliation after Ali made a tweet earlier this week, and did not tag her. As seen below, the leader of RETRIBUTION has since made two more similar tweets and there is no sign of Reckoning in those posts either.

Stay tuned for updates on the Reckoning character and the status of RETRIBUTION.

