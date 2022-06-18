After departing from WWE, Mercedes Martinez joined AEW and is currently the ROH Women’s champion.

Talking with the Complex Unsanctioned podcast, Martinez discussed the creative freedom that she has in AEW in addition to being able to talk with AEW President Tony Khan at any time.

“I can text him, I can message him whenever I want,” Mercedes said of the AEW President. “If I have ideas or anything, he’s as accessible as he can be.”

Mercedes notes that Khan “is a busy man,” but the fact that he is available to talent, “that’s a big difference going from WWE to here.”

“He’s the boss, he’s the man, he’s the one that makes the decisions, and the fact that he listens to you and your concerns and whatever you have for creative, [it’s great].” Martinez cited that there are “many moving parts” in the AEW process but Khan being the boss and being an open ear is “a big thing.” “I love that creative freedom you have to tell your story where you see fit.”

