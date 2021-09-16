Former WWE NXT star Mercedes Martinez did a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest and during it, spoke about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

WWE working on a new theme song before she was released:

“Yes [I did have input on my WWE theme music]. I had two themes for WWE. The first one, everyone pretty much loved which was from the Mae Young Classic when I first debuted so I had some input into that, making sure that it was Latin-influenced with some reggaetón in it so that was my favorite. When I came back from the pandemic, we changed it because I turned heel. I was just more badass and we had — I had a little bit of influence on that one too as well. We wanted it a little dark. It was more — I feel like it was a Undertaker vibe. So I did have a little bit of influence on that one as well. Before I got released, we were basically trying to come up with a new theme music where it was a interaction of both music’s put together to try to come up with something new. Reinvention, an evolution I guess you can say but, for those who are watching me on the indies in the next couple of weeks and months, I do have brand new music that I had input on it. I helped with a composer to actually make that new music.”

Her future going forward:

“I think right now, presently, the independents is where I wanna be right now. I think with the creative freedom and the fans and just seeing the female wrestlers and guys, I want that atmosphere again. Sometimes when you’re in a big company, you don’t see the people that you came up with and that’s what I miss. I miss that camaraderie, that support and that love. Not that I didn’t get it from over there but I do miss my girls and I miss my crew that I always traveled with. You do get — I don’t know what to call it. Indie sick? Because I’d been on the indies for so long and I never thought in my life that I would get signed. So, you know, 19 years doing indies, you get this family that you’re so used to and then you just kind of break apart and you go do your thing and whatever but just going back so right now, the indies is where I wanna be and would I ever wanna go back to WWE? Of course. Never say never. Do I wanna go to other companies? Of course I do. Right now, I’m just in my prime and I wanna do as much as I can, my body’s in great shape, I’m in great physical shape, everything’s good and eventually down the line, [I’ll] hopefully have my own school for females. Not to say that I don’t wanna train the guys. However, training females is different when it comes from a female’s perspective. We bump differently, we run the ropes differently. Everything, our movement patterns are different so I eventually wanna be trainer, hopefully have my own school for female wrestlers so we can train and not just in the ring, but the etiquette, locker room etiquette, protect yourself, support and have that family atmosphere that I never had when I was coming up because it wasn’t a lot of females. It was all males so, I definitely wanna do that at some point. When? We’ll see.”

