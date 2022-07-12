Today’s edition of AEW Control Center saw Tony Schiavone provide an update on next Saturday’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Schiavone revealed that women’s champion Mercedes Martinez will be defending the title against Serena Deeb, who attacked the champ on recent AEW programming. Martinez became the undisputed ROH women’s champion after defeating Deonna Purrazzo on a Dynamite earlier this year.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR:

-Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Television title

-FTR vs. The Briscoes for the ROH tag team titles

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure title

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH women’s title