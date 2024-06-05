It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c on TBS this evening with the latest live episode of their two-hour prime time television program, which this week emanates from the Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly AEW on TBS show is the long-awaited Dynamite return of MJF, Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW World Championship, Saraya vs. Mariah May, as well as the latest “TV Time with ‘The Learning Tree’ Chris Jericho” segment.

Additionally, the show this week will feature the Blackpool Combat Club team of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta taking on CMLL’s Volador Jr, Magnus, Rugido and Esfinge, an appearance by TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone and more.

Featured below are some related social media posts regarding tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Make sure to join us here this evening at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Loveland, CO.

Who’s going to be in Colorado for this week’s #AEWDynamite? I’ll see you there https://t.co/Y4Kr8Dbxr0 pic.twitter.com/kpErsAnxOJ — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) June 5, 2024

Saraya, you were my idol…the first British girl to make it big. ❤️ I wanted to follow in your footsteps, but thank god I found Toni instead #AEWDynamite #hotgirlgraps pic.twitter.com/Q2Usac7TU5 — Mariah May ♡ マライア・メイ (@MariahMayx) June 5, 2024