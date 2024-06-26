Mercedes Moné will speak on this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

The CEO will address the audience ahead of her showdown with Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door this Sunday. The news was broken by AEW President Tony Khan on social media.

TOMORROW, Wed 6/26

Buffalo, NY

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite We'll hear from @TBSNetwork Champion Mercedes Moné TOMORROW on her channel! We'll hear from CEO @MercedesVarnado TOMORROW on TBS before her Title-for-Title fight vs @Steph_Vaquer at Forbidden Door! pic.twitter.com/p1zegVelsb — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 26, 2024

Tonight’s Dynamite takes place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York and will be broadcast on TBS. Here is the updated lineup:

-Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun)

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

-We’ll hear from Mercedes Moné

-Jay White vs. Rey Fenix Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round

-Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron vs. Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa

-MJF live in Buffalo

-Daniel Garcia to speak

-Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli) vs. LIJ (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Titan)