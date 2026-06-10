“The CEO” is back.

And ready to capture the 2026 Owen Hart Cup.

Following her return as a wild card entrant in the annual Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament on the June 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone has issued a statement regarding her time away and eventual comeback.

Mone won in her Owen Hart tourney tilt, defeating Alex Windsor to advance to the next round, where she is scheduled to face Hazuki.

Featured below is a statement released by Mone via the latest installment of the Mone Mag:

“I’m back and I feel better than ever.

Almost 6 months away. I’ve never had a break that long that wasn’t due to injury and after 16 years it was the first time I got to truly relax and have no worries.

But one thing I realized during that time away?

I missed wrestling so much.

Especially that AEW.

While I was gone I saw all the rumors.

“Oh she’s pregnant.”

“Oh contract issues.”

“Oh she’s leaving.”

“Oh this.”

“Oh that.”

Oh…

NOTHING.

Can I enjoy my vacation in peace?

Can a woman have a period and be bloated?

Can I enjoy my time off without speculation and rumors?

One thing I also learned is there’s nobody more impatient than wrestling fans.

Y’all are the type of people who look up the ending of a movie before finishing it. You love not being surprised. You love not being present and fully in the moment because you’re so caught up in the fantasy.

But now the wait is over.”

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