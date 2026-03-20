Get ready for the AEW return of “The CEO.”

Because it’s coming.

Soon.

Mercedes Moné appears to be on the comeback trail for an All Elite Wrestling return, with the former TBS Champion expected back in less than two weeks time.

During a recent interview with Italian TV station IL61’s ‘Wrestling Time’ program, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about her AEW return coming “really, really soon.”

“I’m returning (to AEW) really really soon,” Moné said of her AEW return status. “But right now I am on my Moné Madness Tour all over Europe.”

Moné continued, “First it started in Mexico, now here in Italy, next stop is Paris, then London, then Poland, then Winnipeg. After that Mama is gonna return home.”

Mercedes Moné last appeared on AEW programming on the January 10 episode of AEW Collision.