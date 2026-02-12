Mercedes Moné surfaced via social media with some videos and a statement regarding how she has been spending her hiatus from the ring, as well as her plans for her busy return coming soon.

As noted, during this week’s CMLL Informa that Moné will defend the CMLL Women’s World Championship against an opponent yet to be named at the CMLL Women’s Day Show on March 6. She also has bookings in France and Canada in the month of March.

“The CEO” has been taking some time off from the wrestling world since her TBS Championship loss to Willow Nightingale at the end of 2025. While away from the ring, Moné has undergone a stem cell treatment at the RejuvStem clinic, while also visiting the House of Sun spa in Los Angeles, CA.

“So I’ve been really trying to enjoy this time off by really healing my body and taking care of myself, because I want to come back to the ring better than ever,” Mone said in an Instagram Stories. “I’m going to be very busy in March because I still have a lot of championships to defend. Yes, I defend my titles, b*tches. But I’ve just been really taking this time to feel good, and I really want to feel good inside and outside.”

She then addressed some recent videos shared via her Instagram Stories, which shows her at the RejuvStem clinic and House of Sun spa.

“If you saw a couple of my videos at the House of Sun, oh my God, my back, my neck feel so amazing,” she stated. “I’ve never felt my spine just feel so straight. Now I’m here in Cancun, Mexico for stem cell treatment. I came down to RejuvStem because a lot of my co-workers came down here and told me about their results, so I’m super excited for feeling the best version of myself.”