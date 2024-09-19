After Megan Thee Stallion was initially rumored to do something at WWE SummerSlam 2021 with then-known women’s star Sasha Banks, talk picked back up this past August when now-known Mercedes Mone spoke in an interview about getting her in a ring in AEW.

And then the WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere happened.

Following the debut of WWE SmackDown on its’ new weekly cable home of USA Network last week on September 13, Megan Thee Stallion teased a WWE debut in response to her song “Neva Play” being unveiled as the new WWE SmackDown theme song.

So, what about “The CEO”?

What about AEW?

As noted, this caught them completely off-guard.

In the latest issue of her Mone Mag newsletter, the TBS Champion addressed the subject and shed some insight into the situation.