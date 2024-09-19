After Megan Thee Stallion was initially rumored to do something at WWE SummerSlam 2021 with then-known women’s star Sasha Banks, talk picked back up this past August when now-known Mercedes Mone spoke in an interview about getting her in a ring in AEW.
And then the WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere happened.
Following the debut of WWE SmackDown on its’ new weekly cable home of USA Network last week on September 13, Megan Thee Stallion teased a WWE debut in response to her song “Neva Play” being unveiled as the new WWE SmackDown theme song.
So, what about “The CEO”?
What about AEW?
As noted, this caught them completely off-guard.
In the latest issue of her Mone Mag newsletter, the TBS Champion addressed the subject and shed some insight into the situation.
Meg Thee Stallion & MeSports Illustrated and other sources reported on conversations between my advocate Kev, and Meg’s manager, Mike B., regarding her and me doing stuff at AEW. It’s true. A few weeks ago in an interview, I made the mistake of teasing the idea, which made headlines. More recently, it was announced that Meg would be part of the new Smackdown theme. It could all be a coincidence, of course. But then, they don’t call me the blueprint for nothing. In hindsight, I should have kept my mouth shut about it but all you can do is live and learn. I’m flattered and honored in a way, as it proves we are clearly on the right path. While I would have loved to work with Meg and would have loved to see her work with our brand, I’m still happy for her. She’s a great person and talent who will get exposure to the vast wrestling audience. Trust in this, AEW and Team Moné have a lot more brewing so it’s all good. You all will just have to wait this time to hear about it. 😉
