Shane-O-Mac has a lot of unfinished business in the world of professional wrestling.

That’s how “The CEO” sees things.

In the latest issue of her Mone Mag newsletter, AEW star and reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone addressed the recent rumors regarding Shane McMahon possibly becoming “#AllElite” and joining the mix in All Elite Wrestling.

“Seeing Shane’s incredible heart and passion for wrestling makes me think he has a lot of unfinished business,” wrote Mone. “It also makes me think is Shane coming to AEW? I’m here for it, and I’m sure our roster is too. Regardless, it just seems like Shane belongs in the wrestling business.”

Mone continued, “I admit if he doesn’t come back to wrestling, it will make me sad for him. I know what it’s like to be removed from what you love and how sad it made me. I imagine he feels the same way.”

