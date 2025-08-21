What does Mercedes Mone think about WWE purposely counter-programming AEW?

As noted, WWE will be presenting their much-hyped WWE WrestlePalooza special on ESPN on September 20, the same day as the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view, just one of many examples of WWE purposely counter-programming All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interview with TVInsider.com, “The CEO” shared her thoughts on this subject.

“I don’t watch them,” Mone said about WWE. “I don’t care about them. I’m ‘Eight Belts Moné.’ I’m a champion of so many different companies. So the more the merrier.”

Mone continued, “If they want to put on wrestling shows while we have wrestling shows, I’m always going to be better. That’s why I call myself ‘The CEO.’ They can keep on doing whatever they want to do, but AEW is taking over. If you want to watch the best, good wrestling, watch AEW.”