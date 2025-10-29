“The CEO” is coming to “The Big Apple.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the House of Glory promotion announced that “12 Belts Moné” will be in New York next month, as Mercedes Moné will be in action at the HoG x Big Event: SUPERCLASH special event at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York on November 15.

Moné joins a stacked card that is also advertised to feature Andrade El Idolo, Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Priscilla Kelly (Gigi Dolin), Nic Nemeth and others.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

AEW Superstar Mercedes Moné Set to Compete at HOG x Big Event: SUPERCLASH on Saturday, November 15th! Long Island, NY — House of Glory (HOG) Wrestling, in collaboration with Big Event EXS, is proud to announce that AEW Superstar Mercedes Moné will be in action at HOG x Big Event: SUPERCLASH on Saturday, November 15th, live from the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York. One of the most accomplished and talked-about stars in professional wrestling today, Mercedes Moné’s appearance marks a monumental moment in House of Glory history. Known worldwide for her unmatched charisma, championship pedigree, and trailblazing presence across multiple promotions, Moné’s arrival at SUPERCLASH raises the stakes for what is already shaping up to be one of the most historic wrestling events of the year. Fans can expect an unforgettable night as HOG x Big Event: SUPERCLASH brings together elite talent from around the globe under one roof for a must-see spectacle. With Mercedes Moné now confirmed to be in action, anticipation is reaching new heights as speculation swirls over who will step up to face “The CEO” on November 15th. HOG x Big Event: SUPERCLASH will stream live on Triller+, giving fans around the world a front-row seat to this once-in-a-lifetime event. Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net. Don’t miss your chance to witness history when Mercedes Moné takes center stage at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena!