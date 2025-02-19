– Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Phoenix, AZ. Also scheduled for the show is The Opps (Samoa Joe, HOOK, & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, & Kip Sabian), MJF and Hangman Page going face-to-face, Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Street Fight, as well as Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong in an AEW International Championship Series match.
– TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has been announced for the RevPro: High Stakes show on April 20.
– RevPro also announced details on their 13th Anniversary shows on August 22 and August 23.
