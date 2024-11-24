– Over eight million combined fans on various social and digital media outlets watched the “Big Boom” A.J. vs. QT Marshall match from the “Zero Hour” pre-show for AEW Full Gear 2024 as of a few hours after the show on Saturday night. The figure is likely much larger at this point. ESPN covered the bout on SportsCenter, and also made highlights of the match available on their social media channels.

– Expect to see Mercedes Mone in action at the upcoming joint NJPW and AEW pay-per-view in January. Following her successful TBS title defense against Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear 2024, “The CEO” spoke at the post-show press conference about her Wrestle Dynasty 2025 status. “If I am the TBS Champion and New Japan Strong Women’s Champion, you can expect me at Wrestle Dynasty in Japan at the Tokyo Dome,” she stated. “I’m going to talk to my CEO [points at Tony Khan]. We’ll have to plan that out.”

– Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders has been announced as Jon Moxley’s “Emissary” for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025. A video aired during night five of the New Japan World Tag League show On November 24, which included Castagnoli vowing to teach Shota Umino at Wrestle Dynasty.