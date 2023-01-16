Mercedes Mone filed for ‘The CEO’ on January 11th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

After making her NJPW debut earlier this month at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Mone attacked KAIRI to set up the IWGP Women’s Title match between them at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18th.

The filing was made through Michael E. Dockins. Here is the description for the trademark: