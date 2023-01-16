Mercedes Mone filed for ‘The CEO’ on January 11th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
After making her NJPW debut earlier this month at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Mone attacked KAIRI to set up the IWGP Women’s Title match between them at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18th.
The filing was made through Michael E. Dockins. Here is the description for the trademark:
“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”