Mercedes Mone was in Hollywood on Thursday night for a major entertainment crossover appearance ahead of the next Star Wars theatrical release.

The AEW star attended the Hollywood premiere of The Mandalorian and Grogu, which officially hits theaters next week. Mone previously appeared in The Mandalorian series on Disney+ portraying Koska Reeves alongside Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and the fan-favorite Grogu.

As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding whether Reeves will appear in the upcoming film adaptation. The movie marks the first Star Wars theatrical release since 2019 and continues the story established in the hit Disney+ series.

WWE fans recently got a reminder about the project during WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, as The Mandalorian and Grogu made a special cameo appearance during the event to help promote the film.

Big crossover energy.

Meanwhile, Mone is still expected to make her return to AEW programming in the near future after being away from television. No official timetable for her comeback has been announced as of this writing.