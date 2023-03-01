Mercedes Moné was one of the many big stars who recently attended the season 2 premiere of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian.

The CEO plays the role of Koska Reeves in the show and was one of the first big projects she took on outside of her life as a wrestler. She shared a number of photos of the premiere on her personal Instagram, one that includes her playing tug of war with Rosario Dawson. The object they used for the tug of war? Moné’s recently acquired IWGP Women’s Championship belt.

Check it out below.

Moné won the IWGP Women’s Championship from KAIRI at NJPW Battle in the Valley last month. She is the second-ever superstar to hold the new title.