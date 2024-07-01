Mercedes Moné has captured more gold.

The CEO defeated Stephanie Vaquer at this evening’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and won Vaquer’s NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship in the process, which now joins her TBS Championship title. However, Moné’s celebration was short-lived.

That is because Britt Baker made her triumphant return to AEW after being out for nearly ten months. The live crowd, who had been booing Moné due to her Boston affiliations, went crazy for the DMD’s return, with signs pointing at the two top stars feuding.

BRITT BAKER IS BACK DMD IS CONFRONTING THE CEO MERCEDES MONE DOES NOT LOOK HAPPY TO SEE HER!#ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/4EYoLFnkcG — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) July 1, 2024

