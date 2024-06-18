Big things happen when “The CEO” comes to Beantown.

Mercedes Mone attended Game 5 of the NBA Championship Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks.

Mone, who is the reigning TBS Champion of AEW after making her promotional debut at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts for the AEW Dynamite: Big Business special back on March 13, was in attendance with her title in-hand, along with friend and frequent WWE celebrity guest, Maria Menounos.

“The CEO” was present as her hometown Celtics went on to win their 18th NBA Championship with a big 106-88 victory over the Mavericks.