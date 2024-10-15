AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is back with another edition of her “Mone Mag” newsletter, this time giving some praise to WWE Superstar Natalya.

The CEO says the longtime WWE Superstar is a “legend in her own right.” She said,

“Let me start with Natalya, an absolute legend in her own right. She’s been wrestling longer than me and has helped shape so many careers, including mine. My first dark matches, some of my first NXT matches — Natalya was right there with me. I still remember being in the ring with her, and she would whisper things like ‘You’re doing great’ or ‘Amazing job,’ honestly, that meant the world to me.”

Mone continued, “Those little moments of encouragement, they stick with you. When I step in the ring with less-experienced talent, I try to pass that same energy along. It’s all about building confidence because trust me, we’ve all been there.”

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Natalya recently inked a new contract with WWE.

In other news, former AEW and WWE wrestler Konnan recently took to his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast to comment on AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry and what he believes is “missing” with him. He said,

“He’s [Jack Perry] another guy, I mentioned before, that Tony’s fixated on. He’s going to make him no matter what, he’s a guy he discovered, and he wants to make him. They’ve invested so much time in him, bro this is one of the worst beatdowns I’ve ever seen okay? And it was probably as whack as the bread truck he rides around in with the name ‘Scapegoat’ on it.”

He continued, “I will give him credit, now that he grew a beard, he doesn’t look like he’s 15. Same thing that happened with [Wheeler] Yuta, he grew a beard and no longer looks like a teenager. He does better promos, but there’s still something missing. For as much time as they invest in him, there’s still something missing.”