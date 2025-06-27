On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone had strong words for AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm.

Mone called Storm “a mark, just like all of these fans,” before declaring herself a true star and proclaiming she’s on the path to becoming “Seven Belts Mone.” She said,

“You’re right about one thing. You’re not just some motherf**cker — you’re the f**ker who’s getting f**ked over at All In.”

She continued by saying that this is her movie, her story — and if Storm wants a death sentence, it’ll be “a beautiful murder that Toni wrote.”

Mone also revealed that her upcoming match against Mina Shirakawa will mark the 1,000th match of her career and warned Storm to pay close attention. She said,

“While you two are playing checkers, I’m playing chess.”

Mercedes Mone is set to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW All In: Texas.