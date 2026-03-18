Mercedes Moné is speaking out.

And she’s not holding back.

Clickbait thumbnails are nothing new on YouTube, but one particular example appears to have crossed the line, prompting a strong reaction from the former champion.

A channel known as Ring Rivals has reportedly shared multiple thumbnails deemed disrespectful, including one that pushes a misleading narrative regarding Moné’s departure from WWE.

Moné took to social media to directly address the situation, making her feelings crystal clear.

“I’m honestly disgusted by this,” she wrote. “The level of disrespect, exploitation, and straight-up false narrative being pushed here is beyond unacceptable.”

Mone continued, “No one should have to deal with content like this being made about them. I need everyone who sees this to please flag and report this channel immediately. This kind of behavior shouldn’t be tolerated or given a platform.”

A strong message.

And one that quickly got attention.