Mercedes Moné is now officially “Ten Belts Moné.”

Women’s wrestling star Mercedes Moné captured the Bodyslam Women’s Championship with a victory over Aliss Ink at the October 10 event held by the Denmark-based promotion.

The finish saw the AEW star Moné pick up the win after finishing Ink off with her ‘Moné Maker’ finisher.

With the win and the addition of the Bodyslam Women’s Championship to her always-growing collection of international pro wrestling titles, “The CEO” is now the current active champion for ten different title belts.

In fact, she could soon make it 11.

As we reported previously here at WrestlingHeadlines.com, Mercedes Moné will challenge TNA Wrestling star and former TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champion Jody Threat for the WPW Women’s World Championship at the upcoming Winnipeg Pro Wrestling event scheduled for next Sunday, October 19.

WPW: Rumble In The Burt will take place on October 19, 2025, from the Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, with AEW’s Mercedes Moné challenging TNA Wrestling’s Jody Threat as the featured bout on the card.

Mercedes last competed on television in the U.S. earlier this week, successfully defending her TBS Championship in an Open Challenge against Lacey Lane, better known to WWE fans as Kayden Carter, at the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday special event from this past Tuesday night, October 7.

She picked up the win in a hard-fought battle during the special themed AEW on TBS show from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL., which aired head-to-head directly against the NXT Showdown special event with the NXT vs. TNA theme, via her ‘Moné Maker” finisher.

For those interested, the nine titles that Mercedes Moné held before adding the Bodyslam Women’s Championship as her tenth this week are as follows: