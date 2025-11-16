Mercedes Moné continues to stack up the hardware.

At Wednesday’s House of Glory: Superclash event in Brentwood, NY, Moné added yet another championship to her growing collection, defeating Nor “Phoenix” Diana to capture the APAC Women’s Title for the first time. Moné sealed the win with the Mone Maker, giving her the 13th championship of her career.

The win comes as Moné eyes even bigger history. She’s looking at a potential 14th title next weekend at AEW Full Gear, where she challenges Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship — the same title she came up short in winning earlier this year at All In.

Before that showdown, Moné has major business on deck for this Wednesday’s Dynamite. She’s set to unify her Interim ROH Women’s Television Title with champion Red Velvet, putting another belt on the line as part of her global title run.

With the APAC Women’s Championship now added, Moné currently holds 13 physical championship titles across multiple promotions:

– AEW TBS Championship

– Interim ROH Women’s TV Championship

– CMLL World Women’s Championship

– RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship

– Queen of Southside Championship (merged under RevPro)

– Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship

– EWA Women’s Championship (Austria)

– PTW Women’s Championship (Poland)

– BestYa Women’s Championship (Italy)

– Bodyslam Women’s Championship (Denmark)

– WPW Women’s Championship (Canada)

– APAC Women’s Championship (Malaysia)

– 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Championship

Watch video highlights of Mercedes Moné’s 13th title-winning match against Phoenix Diana via the media player embedded below.