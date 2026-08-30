Mercedes Mone has reached the top of AEW’s women’s division.

Mone defeated Willow Nightingale to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW All In: London on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Nightingale entered the match with an injured hand, and Mone wasted little time targeting it. The champion was still able to overpower Mone throughout the early stages, including sending her into the barricade and scoring several near falls.

Mone eventually gained control after removing a turnbuckle pad and sending Nightingale face-first into the exposed steel. From there, she repeatedly attacked Nightingale’s injured hand while looking to wear the champion down.

Nightingale continued to fight back, hitting a Spanish Fly, Death Valley Driver and moonsault for near falls. The injured hand proved costly when she lost her grip while climbing the ropes, allowing Mone another opening.

Mone later connected with the Money Maker, but Nightingale kicked out at two. The referee was then caught in the path of a Pounce from Nightingale, leading to both women using the AEW Women’s World Championship belt during the ensuing chaos.

Nightingale hit a Doctor Bomb and appeared to have the match won, but the recovering referee was slow to make the count. She then attempted an avalanche Doctor Bomb before Mone countered with a hurricanrana.

After another series of counters, Mone trapped Nightingale in the Statement Maker. Nightingale attempted to reach the ropes, but Mone continued wrenching back on the hold until the champion was forced to submit.

With the victory, Mone became the new AEW Women’s World Champion, adding the company’s top women’s title to her résumé.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.