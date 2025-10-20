Mercedes Moné continues to make wrestling history.

The AEW superstar added yet another championship to her growing collection this weekend, defeating Jody Threat on Sunday to capture the Winnipeg Professional Wrestling (WPW) Women’s Championship.

The victory officially makes Moné a twelve-time concurrent titleholder, adding to the new record she set after surpassing Ultimo Dragon’s legendary record of holding ten titles at once over the weekend.

The milestone comes just 24 hours after Moné’s eleventh title win at AEW WrestleDream, where she defeated Mina Shirakawa to become the interim ROH Women’s Television Champion.

Moné’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down. Following her WrestleDream win, she was confronted by Kris Statlander, who she had verbally dismissed earlier in the evening. Later in the night, Moné made her intentions clear, officially issuing a challenge for Statlander’s AEW Women’s World Championship at Full Gear, vowing to add yet another major title to her already unmatched resumé.

Moné’s current collection of championships includes:

* AEW TBS Championship

* Interim ROH Women’s Television Championship

* CMLL Women’s Championship

* BODYSLAM Women’s Championship

* Discovery Wrestling Women’s Championship

* EWA Women’s Championship

* RevPro Undisputed British/Queen of Southside Women’s Championship

* Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Championship

* BestYa Women’s Championship

* WPW Women’s Championship

* AEW Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Winner

With a dozen titles now in her possession and hr eyes already set on lucky number thirteen, Moné’s ongoing run continues to carve out her place in history.