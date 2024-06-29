Mercedes Mone is “The CEO” for a reason.

She’s a “Boss.”

The TBS Champion spoke with TMZ this week to promote her champion versus champion showdown against NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer at the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view on June 30.

During the discussion, Mone claimed she has creative control in All Elite Wrestling.

“I feel like here at AEW, all of my dreams and opportunity is just endless,” she told the celebrity-gossip media outlet. “So, of course, being the TBS champion and this Sunday at Forbidden Door, I’m about to be two-time champion. I’m going to be the TBS champion and the New Japan Strong Champion. So, yes, this little creativity that I have of taking all the belts and going global is beautiful.”

Mone continued, “I mean, because I got this. I think just every single week you got to watch. Yes, I have creative control, but I work with Tony Khan very closely. So it’s great. It’s a great combo.”

